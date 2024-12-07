Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.6 million-$65.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.0 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.620 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Ooma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ooma

Ooma Stock Performance

About Ooma

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ooma has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.