Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,245 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,954,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

