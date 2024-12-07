Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

