Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $23,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

