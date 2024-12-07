Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $31.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $138.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.