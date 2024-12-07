Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $35.92 Million Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 11.10% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOI opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

