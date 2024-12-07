Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Has $13.10 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd cut its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. KE makes up about 5.6% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KE by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in KE by 65.7% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 715,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 283,733 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 28.7% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

