Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.46 and traded as high as $30.11. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 2.88% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

