Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.
