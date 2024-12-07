Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Underperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

PLTR opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,016.02. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,423,181 shares of company stock worth $1,972,588,658. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

