Paloma Partners Management Co Has $203,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,701.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.81.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $332.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.28. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.27 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.