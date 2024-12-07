Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $255,000 Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hawkins by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Stock Up 1.5 %
Hawkins stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hawkins
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
