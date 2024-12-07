Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,471 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $543,000. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 134.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 57,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

