Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 100,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $1,614,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

