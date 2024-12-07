Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 1,545 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $151,827,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after purchasing an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $14,370,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $9,565,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ENSG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $144.23 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.