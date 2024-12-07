Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 7,744 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of MYGN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

