Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc Sells 18,109 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 18,109 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $183,625.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,481,851 shares in the company, valued at $106,285,969.14. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 4,256 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,560.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 10,835 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $109,325.15.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 72,133 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $732,871.28.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $1,517,132.68.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:FNA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 180.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 694,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNA. Stephens upgraded shares of Paragon 28 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

