Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 50,000 Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSIIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSIIU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Black Spade Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSIIU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition II Co has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

