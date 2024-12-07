Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.02%.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,757.21. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,376,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,784,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,471,000 after buying an additional 132,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,566 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

