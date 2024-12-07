Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 68.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pearson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pearson by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 153,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 66.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 118,822 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSO stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pearson

Pearson Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.