Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Johan M. Spoor Acquires 8,000 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,688.89. This trade represents a 28.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after buying an additional 5,370,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,390,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

