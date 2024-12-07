Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $532,605.71 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 25,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $532,605.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,327.10. This trade represents a 21.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE PHR opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.98. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. Research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

