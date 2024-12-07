Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Insider L6 Holdings Inc. Sells 3,076 Shares

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total transaction of C$46,506.04.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

TSE PNP opened at C$11.88 on Friday. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.46 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

