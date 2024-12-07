Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Insider L6 Holdings Inc. Sells 3,076 Shares

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total transaction of C$46,506.04.
Pinetree Capital Stock Performance
TSE PNP opened at C$11.88 on Friday. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.46 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60.
Pinetree Capital Company Profile
