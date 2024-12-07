Plexus (LON:POS) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). Approximately 99,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 269,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Plexus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.59. The firm has a market cap of £11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.