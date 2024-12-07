Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 133 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This trade represents a 28.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $286.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.43 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

