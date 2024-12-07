Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACET. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 276,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 161.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 363,095 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

