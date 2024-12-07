Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $74,000 Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 1,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 388.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 436.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Maya Prosor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,580. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,892 shares of company stock worth $5,283,045. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Lemonade stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

