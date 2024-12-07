Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $67,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 156.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BeiGene by 10.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total transaction of $284,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,433,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,845 shares of company stock worth $11,514,300. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $205.62 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.67.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.26 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BeiGene

About BeiGene

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.