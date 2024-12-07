Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $56,000 Investment in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 255,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

