Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at about $27,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 89.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Westlake by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter worth $513,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $225,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 175.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.77%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

