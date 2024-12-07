Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 31,235 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 665.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 473,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,441,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 174,858 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

