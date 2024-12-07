Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 33,401 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,401 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 72,530 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OPI stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.61). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $120.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

