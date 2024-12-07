Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,988 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

ZK opened at $26.00 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.