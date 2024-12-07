Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,988 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 3.3 %
ZK opened at $26.00 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.