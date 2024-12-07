Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.20 Million Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.94 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

