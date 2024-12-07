Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,826 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,262.40. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,152 shares of company stock worth $3,940,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.