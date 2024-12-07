Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 118,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 60.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of CPA opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.90 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

