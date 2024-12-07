Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3,329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after buying an additional 233,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $106.63 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

