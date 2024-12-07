Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $385,000 in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

