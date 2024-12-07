Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 4,717 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,437,000 after buying an additional 3,220,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,520 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $40,773,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

