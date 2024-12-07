Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $432,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.40.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $421.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.28 and a 1 year high of $574.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.10.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

