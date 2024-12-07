Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Harjinder Bajwa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $522,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,655.53. This trade represents a 51.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $130,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,351. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $943,275 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

UCTT stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

