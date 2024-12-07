Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,071,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,725,000 after acquiring an additional 654,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 479,068 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 963,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. The trade was a 39.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.