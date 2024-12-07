Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,585 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in SCHMID Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SCHMID Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHMD opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. SCHMID Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Get SCHMID Group alerts:

About SCHMID Group

(Free Report)

Read More

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SCHMID Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHMID Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.