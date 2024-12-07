Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 414.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,235.64. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,409 shares of company stock worth $4,930,428. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

