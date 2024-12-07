PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 8,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 107,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
