PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PulteGroup Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $126.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.