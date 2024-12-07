Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 95,700 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 81.9% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 135,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 485,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

