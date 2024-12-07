Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.58 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 621.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $302.59 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.23 and a 1 year high of $307.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.