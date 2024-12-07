Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $129.03 and a twelve month high of $237.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.