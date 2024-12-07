Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 225,067 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,067 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in New Gold were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 92,956 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,787,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NGD opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.